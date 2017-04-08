Battlefield 1 to get monthly updates, Platoons, and more

Battlefield 1 developer DICE has revealed what players can expect for the WWI shooter. In the developer's latest blog, we learn that updates will now come every month and Platoons will be introduced in the next update.

DICE previously released updates every season, but it said that it has a lot planned for Battlefield 1, so it's opted to release these updates monthly. The last "seasonal" patch, titled the Spring Update, arrives this month, and we'll start seeing the monthly updates in May.

As for what we can expect in the Spring Update, DICE is finally bringing Platoons to Battlefield 1. This will allow you to team up with your friends and stick together as one unit in multiplayer matches. This is definitely appreciated, as I feel like it's easy to lose track of where your friends are on the battlefield and feel rather lonely.

The May Update, on the other hand, is dedicated "to revisions that will improve your quality of life." These will come in the form of tweaks to Operations mode and in-game improvements. Unfortunately, DICE hasn't released any details on these, other than the fact that they'll make the game "more balanced and fair," which isn't a surprising claim for a developer to make. The studio added that it's also working on a new feature update for the Rent-a-Server program, which it hopes is ready for release soon.

Concept art for the upcoming expansion In The Name Of The Tsar was also revealed. It takes players to the Eastern Front to fight with the Russian army in the cold and snow-ridden environments. You can see it for yourself below.

Monthly updates definitely seem more appealing than one every season. It definitely makes jumping back in more appealing, at least for me. We'll have to wait and see if these updates are substantial. Releasing more updates doesn't automatically make the experience better if each one isn't substantial.

We'll keep you updated as more information about future updates is revealed.