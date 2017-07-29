Battlefield 1 has been played by more than 21 million players

EA has announced in a financial report that Battlefield 1 surpassed 21 million players "as of quarter end." That's a growth of around 2 million, as EA reported 19 million players back in May.

As for what's next for Battlefield 1, it's set to receive its next expansion, In the Name of the Tsar, this September. EA CEO Andrew Wilson has said to expect "a new offerring that will bring the richest Battlefield 1 experience yet" to be announced at Gamescom.

Wilson went on to say this would include a "single package" that includes "the all-out warfare, epic multiplayer battles and War Stories campaign that have defined the game, plus new maps, deeper progression, and additional fan-favorite game modes." It sounds like some kind of Game of the Year edition, but we can't confirm anything of the sort until Gamescom in August.

Origin Access subscribers will be able to play Battlefield 1 as much as they like sometime soon, as EA announced a while back that it would be making its way to the subscription service. Titanfall 2, another EA-published shooter, hits Origin Access on August 1.

Battlefield 1 received an 89/100 in PC Gamer's review. Critic Phil Savage concluded, "Battlefield 1's little differences mean better infantry combat, a heightened sense of destruction, and a pace that feels more deliberate and tactical. This is no simple rehash and replacement, and, while I appreciate Battlefield 4's sense of scale, for me, Battlefield 1 is the better of the two."