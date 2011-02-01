Batman: Arkham City five times bigger than Arkham Asylum. Features twice as many moves

Sefton Hill has revealed that Batman: Arkham City is set to be five times bigger than 2009's Arkham Asylum. The Rocksteady Studios developer also gave insight into gameplay tweaks for the sequel.

Click more for the details and the most recent trailer.

"We wanted the player to experience the freedom and exhilaration of gliding down alleyways and soaring above the skyline, and this has meant nearly twice as many moves and animations as in the original game, Hill told Gamespot ,

"I wouldn't describe the game as "sandbox" because a totally open and free-form gameworld would not allow us to create the kind of atmosphere that we wanted to, but we don't hold your hand either. Arkham City is its own place; a massive superprison, jam-packed with supervillains, thugs, and psychopaths. There aren't any rules, but it has a law of its own, and this is why it is a perfect setting for Batman."

Arkham City is due for an Autumn release. Read our preview here , and watch the latest trailer down there.

(Via EuroGamer )