Babe slapping in Duke Nukem: Gearbox head clarifies strength of gesture, anatomical target

Yesterday we reported on a multiplayer mode in the upcoming Duke Nukem Forever that plays like Capture the Flag, but features abductable women instead of flags. We also explained that the mode will allow you to slap the “babe” if she “freaks out.”

Since the story went live, Gearbox CEO, Randy Pitchford, has confirmed the direction of the gesture. Last night he tweeted “Get it right, folks! In the DNF MP game "Capture the Babe", Duke can give the girl a love smack on the booty - not face!” That still strikes us as creepy.

Official Xbox Magazine were first to unveil the mode in their April issue, describing Capture the Babe as “Pretty much what you'd expect to see from a CTF-style mode, with one small touch: the “Babe” will sometimes freak out while you're carrying her (somewhat understandable we'd say) at which point you have to hit a button to gently give her a reassuring slap.”

The magazine also detailed four multiplayer modes which will support up to eight players each: Dukematch, Team Dukematch, Capture the Babe and Hail to the King. Duke Nukem Forever is due for release May 3, 2011.

Randy's clarification is welcome, but Duke is still capturing a woman and subduing her if she resists. If the “love smack” helps you to win the round, it's plain weird. If the “love smack” has no discernable effect, why is it there? So we can laugh at the "Babe" getting slapped before scoring a point?