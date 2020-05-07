Assassin's Creed Valhalla 'gameplay trailer' reveals an incredible 2-3 seconds of gameplay

I feel like we're getting a little loose with the definition of 'gameplay trailer,' but you can take a brief look at what appears to be a few seconds gameplay between some nice looking cinematic footage of Assassin's Creed Valhalla above.

Angry Viking assassin Eivor (male edition), when not brooding dramatically, can be glimpsed running, climbing a man with his legs and kneeing him in the face, tackling someone else and stabbing them, and throwing a small axe before preparing to dual-wield two more axes. The dude likes axes! That's pretty much it, amidst some more general (though very enticing) imagery of Saxon England, Stonehenge, Viking longships, and Eivor's crow companion. The music is nice, too.

There's also a glimpse of a battering ram in a castle siege, though it's unclear if Eivor will participate in the battering and ramming or just command his army to do it for him. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is coming "Holiday 2020."

We're collecting everything we know about Valhalla here.