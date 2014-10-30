Assassin's Creed: Unity trailer reveals surprising plot twist

The plot twist revealed in the new Assassin's Creed: Unity trailer is a big one, so if you don't want to be spoiled (although good luck with that, my fellow internet user), then I strongly suggest you don't read on. But if you want to know the secret, carry on.

[This is your last warning. Turn back now or suffer the burden of knowledge.]

[Seriously.]

And here it is: Arno goes to 1940! I dig the idea, and I can sort of see why Ubisoft would want to get it out there ahead of release, but it's still disappointing in many ways. This is the kind of "Who is Keyser Soze" (or "Einhorn is a man," if that's more your speed) surprise that's really best enjoyed cold. Not that the secret would remain intact for more than ten minutes in this day and age, but it would be great stuff for those who managed to beat the rush.

One thing the trailer doesn't reveal is exactly how this will fit into the game: Is it part of the out-of-the-box experience, or is it DLC of some sort? Here's hoping it's the former.

Assassin's Creed: Unity comes out on November 11.