Assassin's Creed Unity trailer introduces new character, presents CGI stabbings

By

ACU

To answer the most important question that surrounds any CGI trailer for the Assassin's Creed series: the song is The Golden Age by Woodkid. As for the video, it—via the medium of acrobatics and violence—introduces a new character: Elise. Described jointly as "an independent young noblewoman" and a "fiery Templar", she's rescued by Arno, Assassin's Creed Unity's lead character, for purposes unknown .

"Watch Arno in this new cinematic trailer," suggests the trailer's description, "while he is in race against the clock to save a Templar! Who is she? How would our new Master Assassin manage his cornelian dilemma?" Another question: is her reveal a response to the controversy and mixed messages surrounding ACU's lack of women as playable characters ? And are you really going with "fiery"?

Other than Elise, there's not too much to be learned: it's a pretty unrepresentative—and unrepresentatively pretty—slice of the game's world. And let's not forget that this is a world we've already seen through actual game footage .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
