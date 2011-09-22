Assassin's Creed Revelations trailer shows death in multiplayer, is mostly stabbing

This Assassin's Creed Revelations trailer from Gamespot claims to show every way in which you can die in Assassin's Creed Revelation's sneaky, stabby multiplayer mode. Kills have become more brutal and acrobatic with each edition of the series, but the latest bunch of killers are especially horrible. They're not assassins anymore, they're axe murderers. How did the guy at 1:22 manage to sneak up to victim with such an enormous weapon?