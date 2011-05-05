Assassin's Creed Revelations revealed: launches on PC in November

Ubisoft have just sent word that the latest in the Assassin's Creed saga, Revelations, will be released this year, and it looks like it's coming to PC at the same time as the console versions, this November. And the screenshot above is the first image from the game.

The single player story will form part of the Ezio trilogy, but Ubisoft reveal that Altair will also be playable. You'll be travelling to Constantinople where "a growing army of Templars threatens to destabilize the region". Which is nice. The multiplayer mode added in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood is set to be expanded, and Game Informer has word of "a brand new weapon and tool that changes the way you'll fight and traverse the world." We're hoping that means web slinging.

There's also a bunch of unnecessary guff in the press release about "transcending video-games, branching out into other entertainment experiences such as comic books, Facebook, novels, short films and more." I suddenly really want a game about Ezio the stand-up comic.

Anyway: