Assassin's Creed Odyssey DLC is being changed to 'better reflect' player choices

Following an uproar over the decision to force Assassin's Creed Odyssey players into a heterosexual romance in the recent Legacy of the First Blade DLC episode Shadow Heritage, even if they'd opted for a same-sex relationship in the main game, Ubisoft has announced that it will make changes to the DLC to properly reflect players' choices in the game.

"After hearing player feedback and discussing within the development team we are making changes to a cutscene and some dialogue in Shadow Heritage to better reflect the nature of the relationship for players selecting a non-romantic storyline. These changes, along with renaming a trophy/achievement, are being made now and will be implemented in an upcoming patch," Ubisoft wrote.

"We’ve also been carefully looking at the next episode, Bloodline, to ensure the paths that players experience mirror the choices they make in game."

A representative for advocacy organization GLAAD said that it reached out to Ubisoft following the release of Shadow Heritage, and that the changes were the result of a "direct dialog" that took place between them. GLAAD applauded the updates on Twitter.

We are pleased that Ubisoft has listened to LGBTQ players and will be making changes to Assassin's Creed. This is an important first step toward mitigating the damage done by the game's latest DLC. https://t.co/2l5CeXI3JVJanuary 25, 2019

Assassin's Creed Odyssey – Bloodline doesn't have a release date yet but will be out later this year.