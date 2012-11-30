Assassin's Creed III soars to top of PC download chart

Assassin's Creed III 's Connor has bumped Hitman: Absolution 's Agent 47 off the top of the PC download hitlist this week. The two games swap places in Green Man Gaming's PC download chart, ending the incumbent's short-lived reign as king of the contract killers.

But half-Mowhawk, half-English hero Connor shouldn't get too comfortable in his otterskin briefs as he reclines on his lofty perch. There's every chance jungle celebrity Far Cry 3 will capitalise on its highest new entry position at number three with an assault on the summit in next week's best-sellers list.

The beast-slaying shooter sequel is set in a world where the divide between right and wrong is more blurred than the the embossed lettering on the last pint glass of the night. Far more clear is the appeal of the game which will benefit from tremendous buzz, if our glowing 89% review is anything to go by. Which, obviously, it is.

There's plenty of movement near the foot of the top ten too. Worms: Reloaded , a reboot of the turn-based social classic, has popped up at number eight, ahead of indie RPG Bastion and top-down shooter Renegade Ops . It's been a while, but it's great to proclaim once again - 'We've got Worms. Good Worms.'

Here's the full top ten:

1. Assassin's Creed III (EU ONLY)

2. Hitman: Absolution

3. Far Cry 3 (EU ONLY)

4. Dishonored -

5. Chivalry

6. Football Manager 2013

7. XCOM: Enemy Unknown

8. Worms: Reloaded (Game Of The Year Edition)

9. Bastion

10. Renegade Ops

