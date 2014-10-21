Assassin's Creed Chronicles could become a series

Side-scrolling Assassin's Creed is a thing that's going to happen. Weirdly, though, the intriguing Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China is being relegated to a bonus included as part of Assassin's Creed: Unity's season pass. Despite that, Ubisoft seems to have confidence in the premise, and is now saying that more Chronicles are planned.

"We really liked the side-scrolling idea, like Mark of the Ninja," AC:U creative director Alex Amancio said to Eurogamer, "and we thought it would be a really great way to explore some of the other universes we've created.

"One thing that's really cool is that every one of the chapters of this game will be in the art style representative of that era in time. This is why Shao Jun's game is like Chinese ink - very black and red."

Other timeframes, said Amancio, would feature a different art style designed to match the specific characters.

It's currently unclear how future Chronicles games will be released—whether as standalone titles, or bundled with larger releases.