Assassin's Creed 4 release date revealed through trailer countdown site

After revealing the sequel's gun-strapped hero on the box art of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag , Ubisoft wasted no time in preparing a debut trailer to leap from its towering marketing mast. A countdown ticks away the trailer's launch in three days, but DarkZero switched on its Eagle Vision and found a now-deleted hidden URL displaying a banner proclaiming an October 29 release date for the radically piratical fourth-quel.

Simply adding a "v" to the end of the trailer announcement's web address sent you to the banner, a crazily minute addition that makes me wonder if DarkZero's spot borders on sorcery. Both banner and address no longer exist, of course, having been stabbed in the face by Ubisoft's swift assassin response team.

The October release window lines up with previous autumn launches of an Assassin's Creed game, though PC versions tended to trail behind by a few months because of lingering bugs and...well, just because. Perhaps we'll enjoy this Creed sans delays this time around. In the meantime, check back right here on Monday for our full preview.