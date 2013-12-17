Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag's Freedom Cry DLC trailer promotes liberty and violence

There's something eerily fitting about the first few moments of this AC4 DLC trailer, as ex-slave Adewale talks about freedom while a YouTube annotation informs you of the "#AC4blackflag" Twitter hashtag. It speaks to the dichotomy at the heart of the series, in which well-researched recreations of history clash against past-future wizards, technomagic video games, and Nolan North. Oh, and there's stabbing too.

Assassin's Creed 4: Everything's Coming Up Pirates! - Freedom Cry is out today for Windows enabled Personal Computers. It adds nine new story missions, as the Jackdaw's former first mate takes to freeing slaves, standing dramatically on rooftops and slicing limbs.

[Update] Freedom Cry will be released for PC "in the coming days." Here's the official statement from Ubisoft: "The PC version of the Freedom Cry DLC for Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag will release in the coming days. We are taking the extra time to apply a final layer of polish to ensure that it meets the expectations of our fans."