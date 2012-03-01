Assassin's Creed 3 poster teases American Revolution setting

A poster sent to Kotaku suggests that the next Assassin's Creed will be set during the American Revolution. The image shows an assassin in the classic peaked hood of the brotherhood of assassins posing with a pistol and an axe in front of the early continental flag, pegging the setting for 18 century US. Game Informer also briefly published a banner image showing the same assassin posing with George Washington. It's since been pulled, but not before a NeoGaf user grabbed a screenshot .

Ubisoft are warming up for a big reveal as well. A post on the Assassin's Creed Facebook page says that "a major announcement from Assassin's Creed is only days away." They recommend keeping an eye on the official Assassin's Creed site for details. GDC is set to start within the week, that seems as good a time as any for Ubisoft to blow the lid on the sequel. You'll find the poster sent to Kotaku below, note the interesting Native American vibe.