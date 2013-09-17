Artemis Spaceship Bridge Simulator is on Steam and you should totally give it a shot

Artemis Spaceship Bridge Simulator is a co-op game about flying a starship. Each member of the team takes a separate screen to take care of one aspect of the ship's operations - weapons, science, communications, engineering and piloting, for example. Then you head out to explore space, meet mission-givers at space stations and battle space bandits while swaying theatrically in your chair every time the ship takes a hit.

Also, whenever you put all power to the engines, you have to say "all power to the engines!" and the captain has to say "engage!" There will be no tangible affect on your performance if you don't, but it is nonetheless absolutely mandatory. Artemis is available on Steam now for £5 / $7, which is all the excuse I need to recommend it to anyone who can get a group of friends together in the same room to try it.

A while back we played Artemis for a feature that may seem like a thinly veiled excuse to wear Star Trek uniforms, but was actually a thinly veiled excuse to spend work hours pretending to fly a spaceship. We played two chaotic missions, and you can read about every twist and accidentally detonated nuke in our All Hands On Desk feature.

For more on Artemis, check out the official site , where you'll be able to download a demo which includes access to helm and weapons consoles.