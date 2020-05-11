Art and design studio Atomhawk is taking over the PC Gamer forums this week

This month we're shining our Studio Spotlight on Atomhawk, who will be taking over the PCG forum for an entire week. Atomhawk is an art and design team that frequently works with game developers and movie studios on production design, motion graphics and more. You may have seen their work in Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, XCOM: Chimera Squad, and even FIFA 20.

The team will be taking to the forum to answer questions, as well as offering insights into some of their previous projects. Atomhawk is also giving away some goodies as well as some Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition keys for Steam. For a chance to win, all you have to do is create a forum account and comment in the giveaway thread.

Here's a roundup of everything Atomhawk will be covering in the forum this week:

Atomhawk AMA

Ask Atomhawk Vancouver’s Studio Director anything. Chris Rowe is around to answer questions about creating concept and production art with game development studios.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Q&A

An exclusive joint Q&A with Atomhawk and Xbox Game Studios covering what it was like to work together on Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition.

Life at Atomhawk

Take a sneak peek behind the Atomhawk office doors to find out what its like to be a concept artist.

Atomhawk Giveaway

Fancy your chances at winning an Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Steam code and some Atomhawk goodies? Check out the giveaway thread to get involved. There are also nine Steam codes for runners up.

XCOM: Chimera Squad Trailer

Atomhawk worked with 2K and Firaxis to create their XCOM: Chimera Squad game reveal trailer and agent profiles. Join the thread to find out more about it.

If this is your first time visiting the PCG forum, it's the perfect time to get involved. The forum is a great place to talk about practically anything PC related. From threads on strategy and sims to hardware and accessories, there are plenty of discussions to weigh in on. You can find all of Atomhawk's posts in the Studio Spotlight section this week.