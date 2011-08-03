Arma 3 screenshots show heavy vehicles and spectacular views

Thirteen new Arma 3 images have show an entire alphabet worth of war machines, from Artillery to Zubmarines. There are some bloody good views as well, including a shot positioned so high that you can see the very curvature of the Earth. There's also a shot of a man in jeans and sunglasses chatting with some insurgent soldiers. We've no idea what they're saying, of course, but it's probably something like MAN IN JEANS: "Enemy. Man. Front. Three metres?" MAN WITH GUN: "Enemy. Man. Front. Three metres!" Click on each screenshot to see it full size.