Arma 3 screenshot competition: the winners gallery
1st place: Flare Path by DetCord
First place goes to DetCord for this superbly posed and and framed action snap. It must have been tricky to set up but really it's the composition that does it - with those arcs of smoke balancing out the night's sky, the sparks guiding your eye to the chopper.
2nd place: Apocalypse Soon by liquidgreg
Though our favourite single image came from another, liquidgreg's contributions were consistently the most inventive and experimental in their use of the machinima camera and editor tools.
3rd place: Viva Emptiness by Nic Clapper
Arma may be a game about war but the island of Stratis offers many opportunities for tranquil reflection. Nic Clapper's image here is simple but striking, the almost monochrome silhouette given pop by a tiny flash of blue sky, peeking through the clag.
Runner up: Three Kings by Panimala
A simple but effective pose, with the foreground figure seemingly full of attitude.
Runner-up: Soar Point by DetCord
Another offering from DetCord - easier to pose than the last one, I dare say, but well-framed against a scene of some detail.
Runner-up: Going for a Hopper Feel by ChemicalNurd
This one was great, not so much for the framing, but for the way its lamp-lit ambience recreates the wistful night-time energy of Edward Hopper's Nighthawks
Runner-up: Cats' Eyes by liquidgreg
Another, and exceptionally sinister, entry by liquidgreg.
Runner-up: To The Lighthouse by darkdeus
It's the tiny figures of the men that give this image its epic quality.
Runner-up: Shadowfall by liquidgreg
Okay, I swear this is the last one by liquidgreg. He submitted a lot of pics and they were all great.
Runner-up: Seabeam by jaffo
We had a few snaps of this submerged wreck, but no other thought to spotlight it against the night, giving it a ghostly quality as it looms out of the dark.