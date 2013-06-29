ArenaNet creating Guild Wars 2 API for players to build their own tools

You think it's enough that Guild Wars 2 will soon be churning out updates on a fortnightly basis ? No? Well, how about access to its code, then? Yep—that's exactly what ArenaNet is doing, enabling players to create their own tools, apps, and more.

"We have a team working on exposing some of the code to the player base," said lead content designer Mike Zadorojny to PCGamesN . "We have APIs the players can tie into. The fans are already working on a Google Maps for Tyria that lets you zoom in and see what's going on at the individual map level. We've exposed what events are running and where they're running too."

"If you want to know the current World versus World status and who owns what towers and keeps, all that information is being exposed. We're going to keep adding new features and exposing more code."

Zadorojny thinks the API will be used mainly to craft iOS and Android apps to complement the GW2 experience. I wonder if any fans will take it upon themselves now to develop the planned-but-never-executed marketplace-scanning app ...