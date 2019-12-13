Apex Legends' Holo-Day Bash is live now, with a new LTM and holiday cosmetics

From now—as in, right now—until January 7, Apex Legends will be celebrating the holidays with a new limited-time event called Mirage's Holo-Day Bash. The event will include a new LTM that's actually not a battle royale, but a 3v3v3 "point capture" mode called Winter Express.

In Winter Express, each character comes equipped with a predetermined and unchanging loadout—there's no looting in this one. The goal is simply to capture the Holiday Express as it moves from station to station, along a smaller radius than usual to ensure that the action stays hot. Eliminated players will respawn every round, and characters can be swapped mid-match. First team to capture three points wins the match.

The Town Takeover this time around is the Mirage Voyage, Mirage's personal party boat, which can be found at World's Edge. Take a dip in the hot tub, go for a spin around the dance floor and "push the button to get this party started," whatever that means. Naturally, the Holo-Day Bash will have new premium cosmetics, all available for direct purchase with Apex Coins or crafting materials, and that will also be available in Event Apex Packs for the duration. If you unlock all 24 Holo-Day Bash Collection Pack Items, you'll also get the Pathfinder Heirloom for free.

Full details on the Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash event are up at ea.com. The quick-and-dirty, if you prefer, is down below.