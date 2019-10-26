Popular

Apex Legends' big Charge Rifle nerf is now live

By

More damage fall-off and reduced fire rate.

(Image credit: Respawn)

The nerf Respawn promised for Apex Legends' powerful Charge Rifle is now live, slowing the weapon's fire rate and dampening its long-distance firepower. It follows a smaller tweak last week, which reduced its magazine capacity by one shot.

The fire rate has dropped from 1.1 shots/sec to 0.95 shots/sec, while the dev team has tweaked damage fall-off at distance: at 150m, it will still deal 90 damage for a charged shot, but that falls to 30 damage at 400m out. 

The Charge Rifle also no longer takes extended energy magazines: instead, its base magazine capacity has been increased to four shots from three, in a reversal of last week's patch. 

It's still a powerful weapon at mid-range, but the damage drop-off will make it much harder to kill far-off enemies. 

The rifle was added as part of the Apex Legends Season 3: Meltdown update earlier this month.

Samuel Horti

Samuel is a long-time PC Gamer freelancer who loves RPGs and making long lists of games he'll never have time to play. You can find him on the floor, struggling under the weight of his Steam backlog.
