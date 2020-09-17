Anyone bidding $60,000+ for an RTX 3080 on eBay is either faking it or crazy

Scalpers are already selling Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics cards on Ebay for prices far above the asking price of $699. Some are selling for prices upwards of $10,000, while one is going for over $60,000 (and going up rapidly) with 53 bids so far—although these bids aren't likely to be from genuine buyers.

Unfortunately, it appears as though resellers, whether planned or opportunistic, were ready to hoover up available stock to resell at a profit. Nvidia is calling it "unprecedented demand" but stock has seemingly disappeared from Nvidia's own stores, and from etailers within seconds of when the new card went on sale earlier today. That was at 6:00am PT, and within minutes the numbers had shifted, at pace, to the likes of eBay.

It has also been suggested that reseller groups were planning for the launch and monitoring sites for return policies to minimise risk. However, we cannot confirm these claims first-hand at this time.

What is clear, however, is that eBay is a free-for-all for resellers right now. Although many of the high bids could be due to users trying to disrupt scalpers' high prices and force them to remove the listings, or scalpers themselves attempting to drive up prices, some on Reddit suggest.

We would suggest waiting for the RTX 3090 launch, September 24, before attempting to purchase a card for such ludicrous amounts of money.

Speaking to PC Gamer regarding RTX 3080 availability, Nvidia said the following:

“We are seeing unprecedented demand for the RTX 3080. We have been in production since August and are making them as quickly as possible. Our NV team and partners are shipping more every day to etailers & retailers”