Anthem will get 'seasonal updates' rather than the previously announced acts

In February, BioWare explained how Anthem's post-launch content would be released in updates called "acts," which would add new locations, features, and character interactions, and ultimately culminate in a world-changing "Cataclysms" that would set the stage for the next act. But the game's rough launch pushed everything back, and when the act one Cataclysm became playable on the Anthem PTS, it was not great. Originally slated to go live in May, the Cataclysm didn't enter full release until August.

Today, BioWare announced that plans for future Anthem acts have been shelved so developers can work on more long-term, systemic fixes to the game. Instead, Anthem will get "seasonal updates" that head of live services Chad Robertson said "will deliver challenges and chases similar to what you’ve seen, and are built around some fun themes we’re bringing to the game."

"As I’ve said previously, we want to be transparent with you that we know more work needs to be done to make Anthem better. We also want to ensure we’re backing up our words with a great game you can play," Robertson wrote. "So I don’t have any news today to share about the long-term changes we are bringing to Anthem. What I can say is that we will continue to engage with you, our community, through PTS when we can show you what is coming."

Taking it optimistically, the new approach could indicate that BioWare is serious about whipping Anthem into shape in order to secure its long-term future, as Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said in June. But changing Anthem's big post-release content program without providing much information on what will replace it doesn't inspire great confidence right now.

Last week, Anthem was added to the list of games available to Origin Access subscribers.