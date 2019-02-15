See Anthem's new PC flight and swimming control settings

Anthem's mouse controls for flight and swimming weren't great in the demo. Zooming around in a javelin is like piloting Iron Man cosplay that could explode and incinerate you at any minute, which is a lovely feeling, but not when it's interrupted a brick wall at full speed. Luckily, the launch version of Anthem has quite a few new options for tweaking flight and swimming controls independently.

The problem is that after playing with them for a few hours, I still can't find a sweet spot. Flight feels either too sensitive to zip around open areas without whipping back and forth wildly or too soft to make quick turns in tight quarters. The perfect settings might exist in what's provided, but with so many options to tweak, finding the sensitivities that work for you is guaranteed to take some trial and error. Here’s a look at the new settings and what I think they do based on some vague descriptions and a little testing. Watch the video to see how the settings affect turn speed and sensitivity if you’re extra curious.

Flight Sensitivity—Swim Sensitivity

This changes your mouse sensitivity when flying or swimming. No different than your usual aim sensitivity setting for any FPS. Pretty straightforward. Cool. Got it.

Flight Mouse Precision—Swim Mouse Precision

This changes how much the mouse cursor precision is enhanced while flying or swimming and making small mouse movements. I’m thinking this one changes the size of the dead zone around the cursor. A smaller dead zone means mouse movements will get recognized quicker while a larger dead zone means you can swing that sucker around without accidentally doing a 180.

Flight Mouse Response—Swim Mouse Response

And this one changes how the character turn speed relates to mouse position. As far as I can tell, this setting changes how quickly your character turns once mouse movement is registered outside of the dead zone around your cursor.