Anthem is now on Origin Access

(Image credit: EA, BioWare)

Anthem has just joined Electronic Arts' Origin Access subscription service, meaning you can now play BioWare's space opera loot shooter for as little as $5 a month with the Basic tier ($7 in Australia, £4 in the UK). It arrives half-a-year after its retail launch, which wasn't met with great enthusiasm, to put it mildly.

That said, if you've not played the game and harbour a lingering curiosity, this is not a bad way to experience it. The service offers a large selection of games, with the most notable recent additions including Battlefield V, FIFA 19 and The Sims 4, among many others. So if you bounce right off Anthem, you could always follow Joanna's lead and do some laundry instead.

Despite a souring community and the departure of several key developers, including lead producer Ben Irving, BioWare is still chipping away at Anthem. Its long-awaited Cataclysm event launched in early August after a lengthy delay, and its most recent update rolled out last week, introducing a slew of bug fixes and improvements.