Another Assassin's Creed: Origins leak reveals an October release date

A slew of leaks has already revealed the high points of Ubisoft's next Assassin's Creed, an ancient Egyptian adventure subtitled Origins. And today, thanks to a Redittor who posted pictures of the latest issue of GameInformer on Imgur, we even have a release date: Barring delays, the game will be out on October 27.

The image of the inside cover indicates that Assassin's Creed: Origins will be available for purchase in four separate editions: standard, Deluxe, Gold, and Gold Steelbook. And in case the title wasn't sufficiently on-point, the cover itself strongly suggests that the game will depict the origin of the Assassin brotherhood, stating, "As an empire falls, a brotherhood rises."

We called Origins "one of the worst-kept secrets in videogames" yesterday, but today I think that's actually overstating it. I mean, is anyone even trying to keep their mouth shut at this point? It would be tremendously funny if all this virtual Egyptology turned out to be a great misdirect from Ubisoft, and that the real game is going to be a sci-fi extravaganza set in the far-flung future (Assassin's Creed: Andromeda, anyone?), but come on—that's not going to happen.

Despite all the leakage, none of this is official, and it will remain that way until Ubisoft's pre-E3 press event, which we will be covering for you at 1 pm PT/4 pm ET on June 12.