Anno 2070 update adds new buildings, increases "probability of tornado disaster"

You know what's way too easy? Building a city and managing resources when there are absolutely no tornadoes happening. Perhaps realising this, the Anno 2070 devs have updated the game with a patch that increases the "probability of a tornado disaster" and "the interval at which they can occur." Regular, predictable tornadoes. That is the key to exciting city building.

The latest patch also adds new "ornamental buildings" and makes loads of fixes and balance tweaks. If you wondering whether Anno 2070 is worth a punt, check out our Anno 2070 review . Meanwhile, here's the full patch list from Steam .

Main changes:



Additional ornamental buildings added

Implemented 'Instant pickup' feature

Military balancing refined

The feature that lets you choose environmental influences in the Continuous Game settings does now work properly

The single mission 'Return to C.O.R.E.' does not support Coop play anymore, due to complications with the NPC slots

Increased the probability of a tornado disaster and the interval at which they can occur

Additional changes: