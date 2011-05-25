It has been a good day for extremely long lists. The World of Warcraft 4.2 patch notes were about five feet long. The Witcher 2 1.1 changelist was shorter, but no less important to players hoping to get a better framerate from the game.

How would you like to help the US navy fight Somalian sea pirates? It just so happens that there's a new MMO designed just for you. Anyhow, without further ado, read on for today's list of intriguing PC gaming news, including portable Minecraft, a Hitchiker's Guide to the Galaxy game, footage of Eve Online: Incarna and much, much more.

Today in the PC Gamer office, the search for a PC Gamer UK animal mascot continues . Owen's been carving up the tracks on Dirt 3 and we're all quite excited about Frozen Synapse. The turn based strategy lets you upload your matches to Youtube, expect to see a few of the best in upcoming "And in other PC gaming news..." posts, coming to your internets soon.