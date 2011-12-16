Today in the PC Gamer office, Chris Thursten came in wearing all black clothes, no, he hadn't reverted to his goth phase, he was in mourning for Star Wars Galaxies . Speaking in sombre tones, he crafted a eulogy to his beloved friend, speaking of huge battles, giant ewoks and a one final jump to light speed. I ask you now PC gamers to join me in a minute's silence for our fallen comrade.

Check inside for a bittersweet and grieving selection of PC Gaming news.



RockPaperShotgun say that Double Fine's Stacking is coming to PC.



A Redditor has spotted secret dinosaurs on Battlefield 3's Wake Island map.



Blizzard are introducing Battletags, unified nicknames across all Battlenetgames.



Shacknews report that EA are running Battlefield 3 video competition, those who record themselves doing the most amazing stunts will win a trip to Stockholm to visit DICE.



Massively point us to a touching farewell letter to the Star Wars: Galaxies community from Sony's Tony Tyson.



Have you ever attended the death of an MMO readers? How was it?