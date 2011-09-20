Tim has been laughing at this video of bugs in Fifa 12's player impact engine ever since he posted it earlier. He's watched it four or five times today already and descended into fits of giggles every time. So here it is again, so those joining us from across the pond can enjoy the players falling over each other and flying through the air like demented jellymen.

Check inside for a selection of stumbling, uncoordinated PC gaming news.

Readers! What's the most hilarious bug you've ever encountered in a game?