Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V has been announced! Here's what we know:

....

Okay, so no-one actually knows anything about GTAV, but that doesn't stop us from speculating wildly, so let's make up some crazy ideas:

  • GTAV: Concrete Misery continues the gritty realism of GTA4, and will be set in a pastiche of Baltimore in an obvious parody of The Wire.

  • GTAV: Foiled Again will return to the cartoonish roots of Vice City, and will see you play as a costumed supervillain. Reaching the highest wanted level will get you hunted down by Batman.

  • GTAV: Modern Warfare will be set in a middle eastern conflict. You play a corrupt soldier trying to ransack the town he is supposed to be liberating.

  • GTAV: Grand Theft Stagecoach will be set in the past, you play Jack the Ripper in Victorian London.

  • GTAV: Milton Keynes will be set in Milton Keynes. It will be as boring as that sounds.

  • GTAV: IN SPACE will be set IN SPACE.

  • GTAV: Retro City will be an isometric turn based strategy game. Fans will be outraged.

  • MLG interview GSL champion MMA. Other acronyms may also feature.

  • TechRadar say that Facebook has more gamers than Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony combined. I can only assume they're not counting all those people accessing Facebook on a Windows PC.

  • VG247 note that LA Noire costs twice as much in Australia as Europe and North America.

  • The BBC report that AI researcher and inventor of LISP John McCarthy has died.

  • Eurogamer say that The Secret World has 500,000 beta registrations.

How about you readers? Where do you think GTAV will be set? Answers can be serious or ridiculous, it's your call.

