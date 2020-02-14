AMD's 6-core Ryzen 5 3600X CPU is on sale for $195 today

The deals on AMD's Ryzen processors just keep coming, with the latest bargain on a the Ryzen 5 3600X. It's currently marked down to $209.99, though with a simple coupon code, you can nab one at Newegg for $194.99.

Just enter code EMCDFGH22 at checkout and it will knock $15 off the sale price. That's the lowest I can recall seeing it, even besting the Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts by a few bucks.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X | 3.8GHz to 4.4GHz | $194.99 (save $15)

This discount brings the price difference between the Ryzen 5 3600X and 3600 to just $15. While the 3600 is normally the better value, it's worth the small premium here for the faster clockspeeds and better cooler. Use coupon code EMCDFGH22 for the full discount.

The Ryzen 5 3600X is similar to the non-X model, one of the best CPUs for gaming, both serving up 6 cores and 12 threads. However, the Ryzen 5 3600X is clocked a bit higher. It has a 3.8GHz base clock and 4.4GHz max boost clock.

As a result, it also has a higher TDP at 95W versus 65W. AMD takes this into consideration, though, and bundles in a better cooler with the Ryzen 5 3600X. It comes with AMD's Wraith Spire instead of the Wraith Stealth.

This processor also qualifies for AMD's "Equipped to Win" bundle. You can choose between Borderlands 3 or The Outer Worlds, and also get three free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC.