AMD Ryzen 7 1800X processor is on sale for $400

If you haven't spent all of your money on fireworks, beer, and burgers, then check out TigerDirect's sale on AMD's fastest Ryzen processor currently available. It can be yours for $400.

The deal is good through the end of tomorrow (July 4) or while supplies last. Just enter coupon code IUN166219 at checkout and it will drop the price from $420 to $400.

This is the lowest price around for AMD's top-end Ryzen CPU. Newegg has it on sale for $460, though several other sites have it marked down to $420 currently, including Amazon. TigerDirect seems to have the competition beat for the time being.

In case you need a refresher, the Ryzen 7 1800X features 8 cores, 16 threads, 4MB of L2 cache, and 16MB of L3 cache. It has a 3.6GHz base clock and 4GHz Turbo clock, and can hit 4.1GHz via AMD's XFR (Extended Frequency Range) technology.

We suspect this is not the last time we will see a deal on the Ryzen 7 1800X, or any of the Ryzen 7 series. With AMD's Threadripper launch looming, there could be a push to move Ryzen 7 CPUs, depending on how street pricing shakes out.

For now, however, this is the best deal around for this particular chip. Go here if you're interested.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.