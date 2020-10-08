AMD announces Ryzen 5000 CPUs available November 5

AMD announced today the Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and Ryzen 5 5600X. Built on the Zen 3 architecture, the new Ryzen 5000 series processors may appear similar to their Ryzen 3000 counterparts on the surface, but in reality they hide a streamlined architecture that AMD is confident is ready to meet Intel in gaming.
AMD was promising a lot for gamers at this event, and it looks like it may deliver. Dr. Lisa Su has unveiled a brand new flagship chip for our gaming rigs today: the Ryzen 9 5950X. It promises to crush many a Cinebench record, but also use a healthy IPC (instructions per clock) bump to dominate in gaming too.
This is thanks to the Zen 3 architecture. It offers higher max boost clocks, an IPC uplift, new 8-core CCX layout, and improved cache topology. That all accounts for 26% performance uplift on average across games at 1080p, AMD says.
|CPU
|Ryzen 9 5950X
|Ryzen 9 5900X
|Ryzen 7 5800X
|Ryzen 5 5600X
|Ryzen 9 3950X
|Ryzen 9 3900XT
|Ryzen 7 3800XT
|Cores/threads
|16/32
|12/24
|8/16
|6/12
|16/32
|12/24
|8/16
|Base clock (GHz)
|3.4
|3.7
|3.8
|3.7
|3.5
|3.8
|3.9
|Boost clock (GHz)
|4.9
|4.8
|4.7
|4.6
|4.7
|4.7
|4.7
|L2 + L3 Cache
|72MB
|70MB
|36MB
|35MB
|72MB
|70MB
|32MB
|Package
|AM4
|AM4
|AM4
|AM4
|AM4
|AM4
|AM4
|Process node
|TSMC 7nm
|TSMC 7nm
|TSMC 7nm
|TSMC 7nm
|TSMC 7nm
|TSMC 7nm
|TSMC 7nm
|TDP
|105W
|105W
|105W
|65W
|105W
|105W
|105W
|Price
|$799
|$549
|$449
|$299
|$749
|$499
|$399