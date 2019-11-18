How to unlock all the Jedi: Fallen Order lightsaber colors

If you're looking to get all Jedi: Fallen Order lightsaber colors, you've come to the right place. Respawn Entertainment's take on the Star Wars universe hasn't received universal critical acclaim, but nobody is arguing that they've totally nailed how the iconic sci-fi sword looks, sounds, and feels. Honestly I've just been whooshing and phwooming it around at no enemy in particular for the majority of my time with Cal Kestis and his motley crew.

However, one thing that could be improved about the look of the weapon early on is the number of Jedi: Fallen Order lightsaber colors you have access to at the beginning. When you're first able to customise your saber on the mysterious planet of Bogano, you can only choose between green and blue. While they're the hues of hero Jedi, I can understand that you're probably looking for something with the flair of Mace Windu. So whether it's magenta, indigo, or something else you're hoping for, here are all the lightsaber colors in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

All Jedi: Fallen Order lightsaber colors

As I've already mentioned, you start with blue and green for your saber, with which you can first change on the planet Bogano; you'll come to it very early on as part of the story, so don't worry about scouring the world for it too much. From there the most common spot to tweak your weapon is at the workbench at the back of your hub ship, The Mantis.

Also it's worth noting that you'll be able to access all the Jedi: Fallen Order lightsaber colors just by playing through the game. So while you'll obviously be keen to switch out from your standard hero primary colors, you just need to keep plugging away at Cal's narrative to get them all. The only exception is orange: you can only get that if you pre-ordered Star Wars Jedi: Fallen order. So, here are all the eight hues you can get with the story, plus orange:

Blue

Green

Cyan

Magenta

Purple

Yellow

Indigo

Orange (pre-order only)

You're going to have to be patient when it comes to the unique colors, though. You'll only start procuring the special Kyber Crystals you need to change it in the latter half of the story. Which, bearing in mind how long Jedi: Fallen Order is, could be as much as ten hours of gameplay.