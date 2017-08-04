Alexis Kennedy's part in next Dragon Age will 'immediately look familiar to anyone who's played Fallen London, Sunless Sea'

In February, we learned that Failbetter Games founder Alexis Kennedy is working on something within the Dragon Age franchise. "It's a bit of lore which has not been addressed much to date in Dragon Age," Kennedy told Eurogamer at the time. What exactly that is remains to be seen, but those familiar with the writer and game designer's back catalogue can expect something typically odd.

"Some months ago I did an interview with another publication [see EG link above] and that publication adduced from what I said that Dragon Age 4 is in the works—which isn't something I said, but isn't an insane deduction," Kennedy tells me. "Mike Laidlaw, the creative director of Dragon Age, did an interview a month or so after that and said, Mr Kennedy is correct, there is a project being worked on that's in the Dragon Age franchise, and that's where the detail train stops.

"I was given considerable creative freedom to work on a particular bit of the lore, which I think is a bit of the lore that people might guess that I would be drawn to. I suspect that when the project that was described reaches the light of day—which another writer has taken over and will do a lot more work to make it their own—people will probably look and say: yes, that's obviously the Kennedy bit."

Beyond that, Kennedy remains expectedly tight-lipped. Speaking directly to the so-called "Kennedy bit", though, he expects those well acquainted with the oddness of his past Failbetter works to feel at home.

He adds: "Unless it's ironed out by the challenges and vicissitudes of AAA production, a part of the game will immediately look familiar to anyone who's played Fallen London and Sunless Sea. There will definitely be that oddness visible in there."

