Age of Wonders 3: Eternal Lords gameplay trailer highlights the Tigrans

Triumph Studios has released a lengthy Age of Wonders 3: Eternal Lords gameplay video that shows off some of the new features that will appear in the expansion, including racial governance, the "Unifier" victory condition, the Keeper of the Peace specialization, and the cat-like Tigran race.

The "let's play" style of the video assumes a certain degree of familiarity with the game, and at 28 minutes in length it's a lot to take in. But Eternal Lords is a big expansion: It will add two new races, the Tigrans seen above as well as the Frostlings, plus "cosmic happenings"—the sort of events you really cannot plan for—and new specializations, locations, items, and scenarios.

Interested? Find out more about the Eternal Lords expansion, which comes out on April 14, at AgeOfWonders.com. (But first, scroll down for some screens.)