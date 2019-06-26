Age of Mythology might be making a comeback soon

Microsoft now has a studio wholly devoted to the Age of Empires series, and is currently working on remastered 'definitive' editions of Age of Empires 2 and 3. Meanwhile, Relic Entertainment is busy creating Age of Empires 4. And now it sounds as though Microsoft may have plans to revive Empires' more fantastical spin-off, Age of Mythology.

Speaking to Eurogamer at E3, Age of Empires creative director Adam Isgreen hinted that Age of Mythology was something the team may be returning to once they've gotten the definitive editions are finished.

"It's great to see how much love there is for Age of Mythology, 'cause I love it too," he said. "It's more of a… less accurate history. It's super loose, people just have fun, and I love that too."

"After we get through the definitive editions for the three here, and [Age of Empires 4] is kind of rolling, then we're going to look back and see what we can do with Myth," Isgreen went on. "Because I love Myth, we're not going to leave it behind, we'll figure out what to do with it then."

Isgreen was noncommittal on what exactly he has in mind for Age of Mythology, although another definitive edition seems most likely. However, Age of Mythology: Extended Edition came out in 2014, and another remaster of the 2002 original might be a little underwhelming.

Isgreen said his team is planning a new patch for Age of Mythology: Extended Edition "really soon," which will fix some exploits and address various player concerns.