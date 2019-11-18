Age of Empires 4 won't have microtransactions according to creative director

Microsoft's XO19 event in London was focused on Xbox announcements, but it did include our first look at Age of Empires 4 gameplay. Creative director Adam Isgreen was also on hand to clarify some details, including the fact that it won't have microtransations or in-app purchases.

"The idea of microtransactions in a real-time strategy game isn't a thing," he said, as reported by PCGamesN. "DLC, expansions – all of that is things that we're going to be exploring for Age 4."

While Age of Empires 4 is the work of Relic, Isgreen confirmed that World's Edge will be the studio behind expansions not only for this, but also the other Age of Empires games like the brand new Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition. Although don't expect any more civilizations for that one, since it's already got 35. "Our pro players are even like, please don't add more civilisations, please do other things," Isgreen said, before suggesting that they'd be consulting with the community to see what they wanted to see more of, like "game modes" for instance.

