Advance Wars-inspired Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble is coming to Steam

Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble, a sequel to the troubled-but-eventually-released turn-based tactics game Tiny Metal that was announced in March for the Nintendo Switch, is coming to PC. Developer Area 35 said the Advance Wars-inspired game will confront players with greater challenges and tougher enemies, which they can counter using new commander powers and passive abilities.

The game will follow Commander Wolfram and her White Fangs as they battle the Dinoldan armies, embark on a search for Wolfram's brother, and try to stop the excavation of an ancient, terrible technology that threatens the entire world. The "twisting tale of intrigue, triumph, and tragedy" was written by I Am Setunsa writer Hirotaka Inaba, while composer Tomoki Miyoshi, whose credits include I Am Setsuna, Lost Sphear, and Steins;Gate, "wrings emotion and intrigue from every cutscene and firefight."

"The all-star team of developers at Area 35 are thrilled to bring our gripping wartime narrative packed with exciting new features and challenges, to PC alongside Nintendo Switch,” producer Hiroaki Yura said. “The tremendous community support for Tiny Metal’s nostalgic tactical gameplay drives our development on this next chapter.”

Tiny Metal holds a "mixed" aggregate review score of 68 on Metacritic, not particularly noteworthy as either a great success or a runaway disaster. Full Metal Rumble will hopefully improve upon its formula with 39 campaign missions and 77 skirmish maps (21 for multiplayer), more than 23 unit types, and additional Hero and Commander units. There will also be bonus challenge conditions and rewards on each map, and new difficulty modes for both veteran players and newcomers.

Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble will be available on Steam. A release date hasn't been set yet, but it will be shown at E3 and you can find out more at tinymetal.com.