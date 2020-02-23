Activision takes legal action against Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale Reddit leaker

Activision has not confirmed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be getting a battle royale mode, but there have been plenty of hints and leaks. One, an image of people with guns standing on top of vehicles beneath the words Call of Duty: Warzone, has got Activision particularly riled up—to the point where they've subpoenaed Reddit for details of the user responsible for posting it, Torrentfreak reports.

Redditor Assyrian241O posted a link to the picture in a thread called "I found this image online. Not sure what it is. Possibly Battle Royale." They've since deleted the post, along with their account. As Eurogamer observed, Activision has also been issuing takedown notices to people who tweet the image, and a YouTube video with footage of the Warzone tutorial posted by TheGamingRevolution has been taken offline.

As noted by Gizmodo, last year Reddit was subpoenaed by the Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society in an attempt to learn the identity of a former Jehovah’s Witness whose posts they alleged contained work they owned the copyright to. A federal court ruled the poster had a First Amendment right to remain anonymous even in a copyright lawsuit.

Here's what we know about Modern Warfare's battle royale mode so far.