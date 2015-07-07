ACE Team co-founder confounds us with The Endless Cylinder

Even though it’s an early prototype, The Endless Cylinder is the most sci-fi game I’ve seen in a good while. It scoffs at the space opera, instead embracing space weirdness. The only rational anchors the viewer is given merely hint at our own world. Spiky avocado trees wave in the background, predat-oral (you’ll see) creatures roam in search of food, and the player, a tiny trunk-nosed bugger, explores the strange landscape while the titular endless cylinder rolls ever onward, crushing everything at a snail’s pace.

I have no idea what you actually do in the game, but neither does Carlos Bordeu, co-founder of ACE Team (Zeno Clash, Rock of Ages). He does know you won’t just walk around, that there will be some kind of gameplay beyond simply exploring. There are hints that it might have something to do with preserving your sibling egg, but nothing is concrete quite yet.

Bordeu says The Endless Cylinder is a personal project and isn’t under development by the entirety of ACE Team. Which means it might be a while before we, or he, figures out what it is or if and when it’ll ever come out.

In the meantime, I’m okay with watching the video on repeat. That said, I can’t stop thinking about when the cylinder is coming for me.

Thanks to Rock Paper Shotgun for bringing it to our attention.