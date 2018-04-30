A hidden AMD doc seemingly confirms second-generation Threadripper CPUs

AMD has yet to officially announce a new round of Threadripper processors based on its second generation 'Zen+' architecture, but lest there was any doubt they're coming, AMD added the upcoming SKUs to an official product list containing all of its current processors.

The product list (PDF) now shows a "401 unauthorized" error when trying to view it, but Videocardz managed to grab some screenshots before it was taken offline. I can also vouch for the information, as I saw the document myself over the weekend. It contained three Threadripper SKUs:

YD295XA8UGAAF (Threadripper 2950X)

YD292XA8UC9AF (Threadripper 2920X)

YD290XA8U8QAF (Threaderipper 2900X)

There are no other details about the chips, such as clockspeeds or core counts, but we can reasonably surmise from the 2000-series branding that they're second-generation parts. Just as with the second-generation Ryzen processors that AMD recently launched, we would expect the new round of Threadripper chips to feature better memory latency, higher clockspeeds, and general performance optimizations compared to the first-gen parts.

The product list also showed a few new desktop Ryzen entries, including the Ryzen 3 2100 (YD210BC6M2OFB), Ryzen 3 2300X (YD230XBBM4KAF), and Ryzen 5 2500X (YD250XBBM4KAF). There were no Ryzen 3 products included in AMD's April launch, but it looks like they're coming soon.

On the mobile side, the product list also contained some new entries. They include the Ryzen 3 2000U (YM200UC4T2OFB), Ryzen 5 2600U (YM2600C3T4MFB), and Ryzen 7 2800U (YM2800C3T4MFB).

The bottom line here is that AMD is planning to flesh out its second-generation Ryzen stack with new options across the board. That was never in doubt, but at least now we know what specific SKUs are on tap.