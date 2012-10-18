A Game of Dwarves trailer goes all Attenborough, shows scale of subterranean empire,

The latest trailer for Zeal Game Studio's strategy-management title A Game of Dwarves takes an anthropological look at the its hirsute half-pint heroes, detailing the various roles a dwarf might fill within his sprawling underground kingdom. It doesn't get into the sticky issue of how you produce more dwarves, though. There don't seem to be any lady dwarves knocking about, so I assume they breed by asexual cell division, like giant bearded amoebas. Hot .

The trailer also provides some rather nice swooping shots of the grand halls and complexes you can carve as the master of this hardy people. It all looks rather appealing: a blend of Dungeon Keeper and Dwarf Fortress given a friendly WYSIWYG gloss. A Game of Dwarves can be pre-ordered from Steam right now for £7.99, and releases worldwide on October 23. See the trailer for yourself after the jump.