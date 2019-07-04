A Cyberpunk movie is now 'much more of a possibility' because of Keanu Reeves, says creator

Cyberpunk 2077 and Keanu Reeves caused a bit of a stir at an otherwise quiet E3 this year, and Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith reckons that all the attention it's getting will make movie spin-off more likely.

In an interview with VGC, the tabletop designer—who has also been consulting closely with CD Projekt Red on 2077—wasn't able to talk about the status of Cyberpunk's movie rights, but he noted that Keanu Reeves' involvement with the game will certainly help.

"I can’t really say anything on [movie rights]," he told VGC. "But with Keanu Reeves being tied up in things, it’s become much more of a possibility."

If D&D managed to get multiple shitty movies, surely Cyberpunk deserves at least one? As Reeves himself pointed out, however, videogames don't need Hollywood stars to legitimise them. The Witcher 3 didn't need celebrity appearances to get Netflix to adapt the books.

"I don't think [videogames] need legitimising," Reeves said. "If anything I'd say it's gone the other way. It's more of the influence gaming's had on, let's call it Hollywood."

In this case, though, Reeves' appearance at E3 has definitely given the game's profile a boost, and who knows—maybe he could be talked into reprising his role in the movie.