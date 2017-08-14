A 480Hz gaming display supposedly shows up in the wild

Image via: Blur Busters. Click for original.

If you thought a 144Hz or 240Hz gaming monitor was fast, think again. Word on the street is 480Hz displays are in the works. Maybe. A website is claiming to have in its possession a prototype 480Hz display that will dish out buttery smooth visuals.

The original author of the article article points out that the display is actually a 120Hz 4K panel that's capable of higher refresh rates at lower resolutions. We're guessing that the display, if real, will be capable of doing 480Hz at 1080p resolution. 4K 144Hz panels are already on the way from Acer and Asus, so it might be interesting to see what those panels are capable of if run at lower screen resolutions. Even at 1080p, getting games to run at a 480fps begins to get challenging. There was no mention if the display had G-Sync or FreeSync.

We've reached out to our contacts at display companies to see if something like this is coming down the pipeline.