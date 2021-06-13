50v50 World War 2 shooter Hell Let Loose leaves Early Access in July

Australian developers Black Matter raised AU$308,368 (roughly US$238,000) on Kickstarter in 2017, promising a realistic, platoon-based multiplayer FPS with strategic elements—a metagame where capturing certain regions on the map might affect your reinforcements, vehicle deployment, naval bombardments, and so on. Hell Let Loose arrived on Steam Early Access in 2019, and has been a huge success, selling over a million copies in its first year.

At the Future Games Show, Black Matter founder Maximilian Rea announced that Hell Let Loose would be ready to leave Early Access on July 27. The full version will introduce Soviet Forces on the Eastern Front, with battles like Kursk and Stalingrad.

"Hell Let Loose has only grown due to the vibrant community that surrounds it," said Rea, "from our earliest Kickstarter backers to our newest recruits. We're excited to introduce you to this expanding and ever-evolving World War II experience."

Hell Let Loose is available on Steam.