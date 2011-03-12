15 things we learned from last week's Guild Wars 2 combat footage

Last week we posted a massive 10-minute long video of pure, unadulterated carnage in Guild Wars 2. Of course, the GW2 fan communities rabidly analyzed every tiny detail of the video in the hunt for new info, and we were right there in the trenches with them. In particular, we chatted with the the fans over at Guild Wars 2 Guru as they discussed and debated everything they found in our video.

But you don't have to do all that work if you don't want to. Here's the 15 most interesting things we learned from the video, in easy-to-browse screenshot format!

Click on any screenshot to see the full-scale version.