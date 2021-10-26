Popular

This PCIe Q-Release button for Asus Alder Lake motherboards is a godsend

By

Coming to ROG Maximus and Strix motherboards, it'll save a lot of faff when upgrading your GPU.

An Asus ROG Strix motherboard with an explosion over the PCIe latch
(Image credit: Asus)

Coming to Asus' next generation of ROG Strix (and likely Maximus) Z690 motherboards is a new feature that'll make swapping your graphics card much easier. Goodbye PC building stresses, hello handy little PCIe release buttons.

We're standing at the edge of the Alder Lake, which means the next generation of motherboards are on the way, along with a rejuvenation of the PC building hobby as a whole—I can feel it.

To make the whole process smoother, it looks like Asus is popping a nice little surprise onto the next generation of motherboard designs, to make our jobs  (and your hobby) that tiny bit less stressful: a PCIe slot 'Q-Release' button.

See more

This was brought to our attention via a Twitter post from momomo_us, which explains it will unlock "the first PCIe slot's security latch with one tap." That means the true x16 slot, or the Gen5 slot that your GPU should be jammed into.

The feature will help us PC builders out by "greatly simplifying the process of detaching a PCIe card from the motherboard." Of course, everything's simpler with buttons.

Board walk

(Image credit: MSI)

Best gaming motherboard: the best boards around
Best AMD motherboard: your new Ryzen's new home

These nifty little buttons may only be appearing only on Asus Z690 motherboards, according to VideoCardz; it doesn't look like they're coming to Prime, Tuf, or ProArt boards. Mini-ITX and Micro-ATX Strix motherboards look to be off the table, too.

Still, this will surely reduce the amount of Reddit posts from people getting GPUs stuck in their PCIe slots, thanks to that awkward latch feature getting broken or being rendered totally inaccessible.

Lets just hope other motherboard manufacturers catch on fast.

Katie Wickens
Katie Wickens

Screw sports, Katie would rather watch Intel, AMD and Nvidia go at it. She can often be found admiring AI advancements, sighing over semiconductors, or gawping at the latest GPU upgrades. She's been obsessed with computers and graphics since she was small, and took Game Art and Design up to Masters level at uni. Her thirst for absurd Raspberry Pi projects will never be sated, and she will stop at nothing to spread internet safety awareness—down with the hackers.
See comments